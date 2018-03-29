The season may not officially start until June 21, but the boys of summer are back on the field today.

Thursday is opening day for Major League Baseball—and fans are cashing in vacation days and planning extra long lunch hours to welcome their teams back. If you’re planning a last minute trip to catch the game in person, though, you might want to stop at the ATM first.

GoBankingRates has calculated the average cost to attend a game, taking several factors into account, including the cheapest possible prices for two tickets, parking fees and the price of two hot dogs and two beers.

Not surprisingly, Yankee Stadium is where you’ll spend the most, with a $95 spend. Seattle Mariners fans don’t have it much easier, paying $92.83 for a day at the park. And to see the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, you’ll shell out $91.

Denver is the best place to catch a game if you want to save money. For just $50, you and a friend can catch the Rockies. A trip to SunTrust Park to see the Atlanta Braves costs $51 (and ticket prices for the team are the league’s lowest—with some seats available for $6), while the Los Angeles Angels charge just $52.67.