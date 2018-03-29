Pilots from American Airlines and Learjet Spotted a UFO over Arizona in February

Two commercial pilots saw an unidentified object fly over them in airspace above Arizona last month, according to Federal Aviation Administration radio exchanges released.

“Was anybody, uh, above us that passed us like 30 seconds ago?” a Learjet pilot asked the regional air traffic controller in Albuquerque.

“Negative,” air traffic control replied.

“Okay,” the pilot said. “Something did.”

“A UFO!” someone says.

“Yeah,” the pilot responds, laughing.

A few minutes later, the air traffic controller radioed an American Airlines plane in the same area.

“American 1095, uh, let me know if, uh, anything pass over you here in the next, uh, 15 miles,” the FAA controller said.

“Let you know if anything passes over?” the pilot asked.

“Affirmative,” the controller responded

Shortly after, the American Airlines pilot reported sighting the UFO as well.

“It’s American 1095. Yeah, something just passed over us,” the pilot said. “I don’t know what it was, but at least two-three thousand feet above us. Yeah, it passed right over the top of us.”

The controller was unable to verify that any other aircraft was in the area at the time, according to the FAA, but a spokesperson clarified that this doesn’t necessarily mean the object was otherworldly.

“We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high-altitude weather balloons,” the FAA spokesperson said.

American Airlines told Fortune they are directing all questions to the FAA.

This incident happened just 500 miles away from Roswell, N.M., a notorious location for UFO activity dating back to 1947, when a flying saucer allegedly crashed there in the desert.

Just three months before the sighting in Arizona, it was revealed that U.S. Defense Department has been investigating UFOs for years, and videos of Navy pilots sighting mysterious aircraft was released.