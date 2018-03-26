Steven Spielberg Doesn't Think Netflix Films Deserve Oscars

Films produced for Netflix should be able to win an Emmy, but not an Oscar, say Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg.

“I don’t believe that films that are given token qualifications, in a couple of theaters for less than a week, should qualify for Academy Award nominations,” Spielberg said in a recent interview with ITV News. “Once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie. If it’s a good show, you deserve an Emmy. But not an Oscar.”

This week, Cannes film festival director Thierry Fremaux said that the festival would no longer allow films from Netflix and other streaming services to compete for the Palme d’Or, the film festival’s highest prize, The Washington Post reports.

Spielberg is currently promoting his latest film Ready, Player One, which debuts in theaters this weekend.

Netflix won its first Oscar earlier this year in the best documentary feature category for Icarus.