Many went to hundreds of Toys ‘R’ Us stores around the country hoping to find deals on unsold toys and games Thursday only to find that the liquidation sales were pushed back.

Toys ‘R’ Us said the sales delay was due to “unforeseen circumstances” and is now planning to start its closing deals Friday, USA Today reported.

It was previously announced in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that the sales would begin at most locations Thursday and run through the end of June. There are mass liquidation sales already happening at 182 locations going on for stores set to close by mid-April.

The sales delay comes just after founder of Toys ‘R’ Us Charles Lazarus died. The company confirmed the news Turusday.

“There have been many sad moments for Toys”R”Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today’s news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles’ family and loved ones,” the company said on Twitter.