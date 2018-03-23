Teach me how to dougie. Apple is planning to debut a cheaper iPad and new education software at an event that teases “creative new ideas for teachers and students” next week, Bloomberg reports. The gadget could help Apple win back the classroom from rival tech giants Google and Microsoft. Apple is apparently developing a less expensive MacBook too, though it isn’t expected to be available until later this year.

Time keeps on slippin’. Instagram has tweaked its algorithm to prioritize newer posts at the top of people’s feeds. The change addresses a major criticism of an earlier update from 2016 that abandoned chronologically ordering posts. “With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about,” the company said. (Here’s hoping it goes over better than Snapchat’s redesign.)

The day the music died. The music industry’s revenues are up in the U.S. for the second consecutive year thanks to the rise of streaming services, like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube, and Sirius XM. Sales ticked up 17% to $8.7 billion last year—a trend juiced by growth in paid subscriptions. The total revenues are a far cry from the industry’s $14.6 billion peak in 1999, but they do seem to mark the beginnings of a comeback.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips. Today is the deadline for Toshiba to get approval from Chinese antitrust regulators for the sale of its $18 billion chip unit. A consortium of buyers led by Bain Capital, a U.S. private equity firm, is looking to acquire the business, which the Japanese conglomerate determined to sell off as a salve against the bankruptcy of its nuclear unit. If Toshiba misses the deadline or fails to receive sign off, it may have to pursue other options, like an IPO.

The Maltese Falcon. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by traded value, Binance, plans to open an office in Malta. The island nation has been positioning itself as a hotbed for cryptocurrency and fintech innovation with a light-touch approach to regulation. Based in Hong Kong, Binance was recently subject to rumors of a crackdown in Japan.

Giddy up, giddy up, 409. Beijing has approved Chinese tech giant Baidu to test self-driving cars on city streets. The motion comes days after Uber suspended self-driving car tests after one of its autonomous vehicles mowed down a pedestrian in Arizona. “With supportive policies, we believe that Beijing will become a rising hub for the autonomous driving industry,” said Zhao Cheng, a Baidu vice president.

Penny for your thoughts? The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to review a 2015 privacy-class action lawsuit settlement wherein Google agreed to send $5.3 million to organizations focused on Internet privacy issues, rather than cutting 4-cent checks to 129 million people. At issue is the legal practice of “cy pres,” in which leftover money from class action suits goes to nonprofits instead of parties affiliated with the litigation. The practice is popular in privacy and data breach related cases, where the number of plaintiffs can extend into the millions.