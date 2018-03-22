Is it too late now to say sorry? After five days of silence, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg came out of hiding to address the Cambridge Analytica fiasco, which involved that firm’s improper acquisition of data for 50 million users. In addition to posting a note to his personal Facebook page, Zuckerberg spoke to several publications, including The New York Times, Wired, and CNN. In that last interview, Zuckerberg begrudgingly said he would be “happy to” testify before Congress “if it’s the right thing to do,” and said he was open to the possibility of more government regulation.

Stock rules everything around me. Tesla’s shareholders approved a whopper of a 10-year compensation package—perhaps the largest in business history—for CEO Elon Musk. About three-quarters of the electric carmaker’s investors approved of the award, which amounts to $2.6 billion, but could reach as high as $50 billion if Musk helps the company meet a number of ambitious financial goals. Musk will be required to stick around as either CEO or executive chairman and chief product officer for a decade as part of the terms.

I make money move. Naspers, a South African media company, is looking to cash out $10.6 billion worth of shares in Tencent, the Chinese Internet giant. In 2001, the Cape Town-based company presciently purchased a one-third stake in Tencent that now totals $175.6 billion based on the company’s present valuation. Naspers said it would put the proceeds toward other tech investments.

Fly like an eagle. Consumer drone-maker DJI is reportedly seeking to raise about $500 million in funding via new equity and debt ahead of a planned public market debut. If successful, the proposed round would bring the Chinese company’s valuation to $15 billion from its last private appraisal at $10 billion in 2015.

Shop ’til you drop. Best Buy is planning to stop selling Huawei devices, Reuters reports. The move comes amid fomenting trade and national security tensions between China and the U.S. If it comes to pass, Best Buy would be following the lead of AT&T, which earlier this year backed out of a deal to sell Huawei smartphones.

I’ve been working on the railroad. Google is quietly developing on blockchain-related technologies for its cloud business, Bloomberg reports. Alphabet has been a major corporate investor in digital ledger tech, but other cloud computing providers, like Microsoft and IBM, have taken an early lead in putting products in the hands of customers.