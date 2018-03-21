San Francisco's Latest Animal-Friendly Law? Banning Fur Sales

San Francisco, named for the patron saint of animals, does not take its title lightly.

The city’s supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the sale of fur. San Francisco will be the largest city to impose such a ban. Other California cities West Hollywood and Berkeley already have similar prohibitions in place.

The San Francisco ban will take effect January 1, 2019 and will apply to a range of items, including fur keychains. Furriers and retailers that have fur in their inventory will be permitted to sell the remainder of their goods until January 2020.

While San Francisco’s Chamber of Commerce estimates that fur sales in the city amount to about $40 million a year, the city does not expect the ban to have a detrimental impact on its economy.

San Francisco has already demonstrated its commitment to its furry pals through various regulations over the years. Last year, in a move to fight the puppy mill industry, the city voted to ban the sale of non-rescue dogs and cats and animals younger than eight weeks at local pet stores. And in 2015, San Francisco passed legislation that banned the performance of wild or exotic animals for public entertainment. The city also adheres to statewide laws, including one that imposes a blanket ban on puppy mill sales and another that prohibits the sale of foie gras.