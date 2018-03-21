Three Avengers-Themed Areas Are Coming to Disneyland Parks Around the Globe

Disneyland Parks in Anaheim, Calif. as well as in Paris and Hong Kong are all adding new areas based on some of Marvel’s biggest superheroes.

The Mouse House unveiled the three new areas on Wednesday. Developed in partnership with Marvel Studios and Marvel Themed Entertainment, the Avengers-themed sections are expected to open by 2020.

In California, Spider-Man and the Avengers will join Guardians of the Galaxy in a new immersive super hero universe. The new land’s “anchor” will be Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT!, which is already in operation at the park. The area will replace the section of the part previously dedicated to A Bug’s Life.

By 2020, Disneyland visitors in Paris will be able to join Iron Man and some of the other Avengers on a hyper-kinetic adventure, and in Hong Kong, a new area will all allow guests to join forces with Ant-Man and The Wasp. That area will be added to the Iron Man Experience, which was added to the park last year and is already one of its most popular attractions.

Disneyland in California also has a Star Wars Land in the works, which was previewed last year. Disney’s highly-anticipated Toy Story Land opens this June.