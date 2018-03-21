EU Tech Tax, Amazon vs Alphabet, China's Target: CEO Daily for March 21, 2018

Good morning. Andrew Nusca here, filling in for Alan.

As much as I hope you’re reading these words at the top of your day, I kind of hope you aren’t. (Or I hope you’ve at least left your bed before doing so. C’mon now. Up and at ‘em.)

We’re addicted to our connected devices, is my point. But perhaps that’s not the right characterization. Ex-Google design ethicist Tristan Harris appeared at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health conference in Laguna Niguel, Calif., on Tuesday to underscore how outmatched our attention is when it comes to digital services.

From a biological standpoint, we can’t win when it comes to a buzzing phone or a pop-up notification. “What we’re calling addiction is basically AI pointed at our brains,” Harris said. Do you really have the willpower on a daily basis to resist the efforts of hundreds of engineers working to engage your subconscious? Can you really endure a world where business models are built on stealing your attention away from you?

I certainly can’t; neither can Kevin Durant. The Golden State Warriors basketball star acknowledged exactly that in the summit’s blockbuster closing session. Durant told Arianna Huffington that he “wasn’t the same person” when he fell into the habit of checking social media several times a day. He read too many comments and tangled with trolls. So he resolved to use it less. It’s not always easy, Durant acknowledged, but the ROI presented itself immediately. “I felt so free,” he said.

So put down the phone and figure out what your priorities are today. If the strategy is good enough for an NBA MVP, it’s good enough for a corporate chief. Best wishes for a productive (and interruption-free) day.

Today’s news below.