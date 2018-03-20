Today Is the First Day of Spring 2018. Here’s All the Things You Can Get for Free

As per usual, this year’s March equinox brings not only the promise of warmer weather but first day of spring freebies as well.

A number of restaurants, including Dairy Queen, are once again offering special deals on Tuesday, March 20 — the official first day of spring.

Here’s a list of all the best first day of spring freebies and deals:

Dairy Queen

Let’s start with the obvious.Dairy Queen will celebrate its fourth annual Free Cone Day with a giveaway of free small vanilla soft-serve cones. Just show up to participating Dairy Queen or DQ Grill & Chill locations outside of malls to accept the offer.

As a bonus, Dairy Queen will also be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, so you can put the money you’d normally spend on a cone towards a good cause. Dairy Queen says it raised $300,000 for local hospitals during last year’s Free Cone Day on the first day of spring.

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Start your summer vacation on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/Oh9JOx6ajs — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 14, 2018

Rita’s Italian Ice

Another opportunity for free frozen treats on the first day of spring comes from Rita’s Italian Ice. On March 20, head over to the chain for a free cup of Italian ice — or water ice, as some people call it — if you’re into a more fruity dessert.

Of course, you can always redeem offers both at Rita’s and Dairy Queen if you’ve got the time — and stomach — for it. Rita’s first day of spring tradition is even more storied than its ice cream competitor — this will be Rita’s 26th year in a row giving out free cups for the occasion. Additionally, three lucky customers who come up with the best reason to “ditch their daily responsibilities” on March 2 0and grab a Rita’s cup instead will win a free trip to Miami.

Firehouse Subs

On March 16, Firehouse Subs started offering a free upgrade from a standard sandwich platter to deluxe. Customers save $10 with the deal, which runs through April 2. It’s not a first day of spring deal, per se, but a start of spring season, if you will.