The Dalmore Unveils a $12,500 Bottle of Scotch

Just months after Macallan set a high bar with a $9,000 bottle of single malt Scotch whisky, The Dalmore has cleared it with room to spare.

The distiller will unveil a 45 year single malt on April 1, which will carry an eye-popping price tag of $12,500 per bottle. Only 500 bottles of The Dalmore 45 will be released, almost certainly ensuring it will become a collector’s item, fetching higher prices down the line.

The limited release, which comes in a decanter designed by the French crystal house Baccarat, has been aged in multiple casks. Initially it spent time in American white oak ex-bourbon casks, before being transferred into two different Vintage Graham’s Port Colheita pipes. It wrapped up its maturation in separate American white oak ex-bourbon casks.

The Dalmore has not yet made The Dalmore 45 available for critical tasting, but it’s described as featuring the flavors of “red berries, soft licorice, crushed hazelnuts, bitter chocolate, and Manuka honey…followed by the sweet flavors of sticky toffee pudding, Bramley apples, and juicy dates.”