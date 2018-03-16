See the 94 Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo Stores That Are Closing

It’s going to be a little harder to fill the fridge in the South in the months to come.

Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo and other well-known grocery chains in the region, has announced plans to file for bankruptcy and will close 94 stores as part of the action.

“Southeastern Grocers has conducted a thorough review of options for reducing our current debt,” it said in a statement. “Taking this step was critical to our future and the long-term health of our business.”

Wondering if your local store will go the way of Piggly Wiggly? Here’s a list of the stores that are closing.

Alabama

Winn-Dixie – Anniston, 2495 Hwy 431

Winn-Dixie – Birmingham, 2220 Bessemer Road

Winn-Dixie – Daphne, 3075 Us Hwy 98

Winn-Dixie – Dothan, 3850 W. Main Street

Winn-Dixie – Dothan, 2131 Ross Clark Circle

Winn-Dixie – Gulf Shores, Hwy 59 and 16th Avenue

Winn-Dixie – Mobile, 2502 Schillinger Rd S

Winn-Dixie – Monroeville, 1134 South Alabama Ave.

Winn-Dixie – Montgomery, 3881 Atlanta Highway

Winn-Dixie – Robertsdale, 21951 D Hwy 59

Florida

Winn-Dixie – Apollo Beach, 6180 Us Highway 41 N

Winn-Dixie – Bonita Springs, 10026 Coconut Rd.

Winn-Dixie – Bradenton, 3500 53rd Ave. West

Winn-Dixie – Cooper City, 2581 North Hiatus Road

Winn-Dixie – Deland, 2701 S. Woodland Blvd.

Winn-Dixie – Fort Myers, 18731 Three Oaks Parkway

Winn-Dixie – Fort Myers, 8650 Gladiolus Drive

Winn-Dixie – Gainesville, 2002 SW 34th St

Harveys – Jacksonville, 3000 Dunn Avenue

Harveys – Jacksonville, 1012 Edgewood Ave. N

Winn-Dixie – Jacksonville, 9866 Baymeadows Road

Winn-Dixie – Jupiter, 6707 West Indiantown Road

Winn-Dixie – Jupiter, 3757 Military Trail

Winn-Dixie – Kissimmee, 1347 E Vine St

Winn-Dixie – Land O’ Lakes, 2126 Collier Parkway

Winn-Dixie – Miramar, 6301 County Line Rd.

Winn-Dixie – Ocala, 4417 Nw Blitchton Road

Winn-Dixie – Ocala, 8445 Sw Hwy 200, Ste #131

Winn-Dixie – Orange Park, 248 Blanding Blvd.

Harveys – Orlando, 2722 N. Pine Hills Rd

Winn-Dixie – Orlando, 4686 E Michigan Street

Winn-Dixie – Plantation, 7139 W Broward Blvd

Winn-Dixie – Pompano Beach, 277 S Pompano Parkway

Winn-Dixie – Saint Petersburg, 7625 Blind Pass Road

Winn-Dixie – Sarasota, 3301 17th Street

Winn-Dixie – Sarasota, 1325 S. Tamimi Trail

Winn-Dixie – Sarasota, 2881 Clark Road

Winn-Dixie – Stuart, 2160 S. Federal Highway

Winn-Dixie – Tallahassee, 3813-10 N. Monroe Street

Winn-Dixie – Tallahassee, 1525 West Tharpe Street

Winn-Dixie – Tamarac, 7015 N. University Drive

Harveys – Tampa, 2525 E. Hillsboro Avenue

Winn-Dixie – Tampa, 2525 N. Dale Mabry

Winn-Dixie – Tampa, 4317 Gandy Blvd

Fresco – West Palm Beach, 2675 S. Military Trail

Georgia

Harveys – Adel, 400 West 4th St.

Harveys – Cairo, 1000 First Ave. Ne

Harveys – Camilla, 68 North Scott Street

Harveys – Cochran, 140 West Dykes St.

Winn-Dixie – Columbus, 5750 Milgen Road

Harveys – Dawson, 279 S. Main St.

Harveys – Dublin, 1945 Veterans Blvd

Harveys – Fort Valley, 202 Vineville St.

Harveys – Leesburg, 1553 Us 19 South

Harveys – Macon, 1605 Shurling Dr.

Harveys – Montezuma, 506F Spaulding Rd.

Harveys – Moultrie, 1209 1St Ave. Southeast

Harveys – Ocilla, 415 North Irwin Ave.

Bi-Lo – Savannah, 2142 E. Victory Drive

Harveys – Sylvester, Ga Hwy 112 & Azalea Trail

Harveys – Thomasville, 306 Smith Ave.

Winn-Dixie – Valdosta, 4036 Bemiss Rd.

Winn-Dixie – Valdosta, 1105 Madison Highway

Harveys – Waycross, 510 Tebeau St.

Louisiana

Winn-Dixie – Mandeville, 619 N. Causeway Blvd.

Mississippi

Winn-Dixie – Biloxi, 2384 Pass Rd.

North Carolina

Bi-Lo – Black Mountain, 205 NC Highway 9

Harveys – Charlotte, 6320 Albemarle Road

Harveys – Charlotte, 4430 The Plaza

Bi-Lo – Concord, 595 U.S.. 601 Bypass South

Bi-Lo – Gastonia, 2204 Union Rd

Bi-Lo – Gastonia, 1955 Davis Park Road

Bi-Lo – Lincolnton, 427 North Generals Blvd.

Bi-Lo – Morganton, 1555 E. Union Street

Bi-Lo – Pineville, 9101 Matthews-Pineville

South Carolina

Bi-Lo – Anderson, 1706 E. Greenville St.

Bi-Lo – Bamberg, 3386 Railroad Ave

Bi-Lo – Barnwell, 10560 Dunbarton Blvd

Bi-Lo – Clemson, 501 Old Greenville Hwy

Harveys – Columbia, 3315-B Broad River Rd.

Harveys – Columbia, 2230 Decker Blvd.

Harveys – Columbia, 3900-B. N. Main Street

Bi-Lo – Greenville, 1818 Woodruff Rd.

Harveys – Greenwood, 714 Bypass 25 Ne

Bi-Lo – Ladson, 9616 Hwy 78

Bi-Lo – Mount Pleasant, 774 South Shelmore Blvd

Bi-Lo – Mullins, 208 E. Mcintyre St.

Harveys – Newberry, 1937 Wilson Road

Bi-Lo – North Charleston, 4391 Dorchester Rd

Bi-Lo – Seneca, 115 Rochester Hwy.

Bi-Lo – Spartanburg, 140 Fernwood Dr.

Bi-Lo – St Matthews, 615 Harry C Raysor Dr S

Bi-Lo – Summerville, 1452 Boone Hill Road

Bi-Lo – Warrenville, 2587 Jefferson Davis Hwy