Ford Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles Because Their Steering Wheels May Fall Off

If you’re the proud owner of a newish Ford Fusion or Lincoln MKZ, beware: the American automaker has announced a major recall.

Ford (f) issued the recall on Wednesday, related to an issue with steering wheels on some cars. Over 1.3 million cars are being recalled across the U.S., covering the 2014 through 2018 models of Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars built in Michigan and Mexico. Cars in Canada and Mexico are also being recalled.

According to the recall, the steering wheels of the cars are at risk of detaching from the steering column, which could cause the driver to lose control. Ford noted that the steering wheel bolts can loosen over time, but plans to replace the the bolts of affected cars with a longer bolt to offset the issue at no cost to the customer.

Thus far, Ford says the flaw has been linked to two accidents and one injury.

Ford is also recalling an additional 6,000 cars due to a potential clutch pressure plate fracture that could be a fire risk.