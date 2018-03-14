10 of the Best Deals for National Pi Day 2018

March 14 marks National Pi Day, a holiday where math enthusiasts and pie lovers come together to celebrate a number that evokes one of the most popular baked goods.

Several companies, including Whole Foods and Boston Market, are offering deals for National Pi Day 2018, including discounts on pizzas, fresh pies and other items.

See below where to get the best deals for National Pi Day 2018.

Whole Foods will celebrate National Pi Day 2018 by taking $3.14 off its large bakery pies in a deal valid across U.S. locations until the pies run out on Friday, March 14.

Blaze Pizza is offering pizzas for $3.14 all day long on Friday, March 14. The deal is available for dine-in customers and is limited to one per person at participating locations (airports, stadium and university locations are not included).

Pie lovers can download Boston Market’s National Pie Day coupon to get a free pot pie with the purchase of one pot pie and a drink on Friday, March 14.

The pizza chain will run a Pi Day promotion across select locations, WRAL reports. The promotion will apply for those who have signed up for PieLife. Last year, the restaurant offer pizza for $3.14 to commemorate National Pi Day.

Bojangles is selling its sweet potato pies for $3.14 at participating locations on March 14 for National Pi Day 2018.

The pizza chain is celebrating both math geeks and pizza fans with something other than pie for National Pi Day 2018. Couples looking to get hitched on March 14 — the biggest day for arithmetic — can get married for free at &Pizza’s Philadelphia, New York City and Washington D.C. locations in a tradition that started back in 2015.

STEPHANIE x THOMAS // At the Queensboro Plaza station, Stephanie asked Thomas to confirm which train was the correct one, and things just fell into place // years later, their love for pizza puns and dad jokes brought them our way for pi day #weddingwednesday @yeahfoodbeer pic.twitter.com/gpOAwTV3oa — &pizza (@andpizza) March 7, 2018

The go-to pie destination will sell whole pies for $8.99 on National Pi Day 2018, according to GoBankingRates.

Customers can buy one large pizza and get another pizza of equal or smaller size for $3.14 all day on National Pi Day 2018 at participating locations. Guests who purchase any full price draft beers on March 14 will also get a commemorative free pint glass.

Get a free Sir Cumference shirt for National Pi Day with orders of $50 or more with the code ROUNDTABLE at checkout.

The pizza chain, which has 550 locations throughout the U.S., is offering customers a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any regular Howie Bread on March 13 and March 14 at participating stores.