What You Need to Know About Wednesday's Massive Student Walk-Out

On Wednesday, March 14, thousands of students, teachers, and allies across the country plan to participate in a school walkout.

Why the walkout?

Taking place one month to the day after the Parkland shooting, the walkout is both a memorial to those killed and a protest, calling on lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws.

The organizers’ demands include banning assault weapons, requiring universal background checks for gun sales, and a restraining order law that would allow courts to take guns from individuals who demonstrate warning signs of violent behavior.

The details

Called the #Enough Walkout, the event has been organized by EMPOWER, the youth branch of the Women’s March.

The walkout is due to begin at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday and last exactly 17 minutes. The number of minutes is to honor the 17 students and teachers who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Enough is enough! Women's March Youth EMPOWER is calling for students, teachers, and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10am on March 14, 2018. Join us in saying #ENOUGH!https://t.co/8ZE8uthRlZ pic.twitter.com/45yCZl4zDm — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 16, 2018

The organizers are asking protesters and those unable to join a walkout to wear orange in solidarity. They have asked that those not affiliated with a school not to protest with the students in the interest of their safety.

Thus far, more than 2,500 schools plan to participate. To find out if a school in your area is participating, search the Women’s March website.

What next?

For those not affiliated with a school, there is another protest planned following the walkout. Called “March For Our Lives,” the march will be held in Washington, D.C. on March 24, with satellite events taking place across the country and internationally.

There will also be another school walkout on April 20, to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.