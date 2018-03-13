Stormy Daniels, Betsy DeVos, SXSW: Broadsheet March 13

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Seen at SXSW. As anyone who's attended the SXSW Conference knows, capturing everything that's going on at the massive Austin tech confab is impossible. But while I can't give you the full Texas two-step, I have attempted to parse the most interesting, Broadsheet -y moments that I either saw live or heard about through the grapevine over the past couple of days:

Gates Foundation co-founder Melinda Gates on the problems with workplace culture:

"It took a while to realize that me emulating the people around me to be in their mold [wasn’t working]. Maybe I wasn’t the problem. Maybe the mold was the problem. Young people, especially women and people of color, enter the workforce and are so eager to have their ideas take hold but then bump up against barriers and bias and that makes them question whether they belong." AdWeek

Uber chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John, on tech's diversity problem:

"I want white men to look around in their office and say, 'Oh look, there's a lot of white men here. Let's change this...Why do I—as the black woman—have to fix that? There's 50 of you, there's one of me. Ya'll fix it. Everybody else needs to make the noise—I want white men to make the noise." Fortune

Audrey Gelman, founder of The Wing, a women's-only co-working space:

All of a sudden, it’s really cool to be a woman entrepreneur, but w hat people don't realize is how brutal it can be. What a lot of magazines don’t tell you is how scared you are 99-100% of the time— Not enough attention paid to the less glamorous part of the job. You don't hear about dealing with things like HVAC, zoning, permits when you’re talking about 'girlbosses.'"

London mayor Sadiq Khan, calling on tech companies to do more to fight online bullying and hate speech:

"What happens when young boys and girls from minority backgrounds see this kind of thing on their timelines, or experience it themselves? Or someone thinking about becoming a politician? And what about young girls and women who are being driven from these platforms, reversing our long fight for gender equality?" The Guardian

The Chi creator Lena Waithe, on the importance of diversity in storytelling:

"If we don’t hold each other up, who will? If we don’t tell our stories, someone else will—and they'll tell them wrong."