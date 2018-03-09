Spring Breakers Beware: State Department Issues Security Alert for Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

The State Department has issued a security alert for Playa del Carmen, a popular tourist destination on the Caribbean coast of Mexico.

Citing information received about a security threat, the consular office is closed until further notice and government employees are prohibited from traveling to the beach town.

The State Department urged Americans to consider the alert and to exercise caution, should they choose to continue with their travel plans to the area. Despite the State Department’s warnings, Mexican officials reportedly insisted that the area is safe and that hotels were at 80% occupancy.

A few weeks ago, there was an explosion on a tourist ferry between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel island, which injured 26 people. Last week, another ferry was found to have undetonated explosives on board.

The State Department first included the Riviera Maya, where Playa del Carmen is located, on its travel warning list in August last year. At the time, the warning cited potential risks associated with kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, and murder. This week’s warning, meanwhile, is tied specifically to a security threat. Nevertheless, the State Department has not explicitly discouraged Americans from traveling to the region.