North Korea, Tariff Pushback, French Labor: CEO Daily for March 9, 2018

With two actions yesterday, America lost its post-World-War-II position as the world’s leading advocate of free trade, and became the most prominent antagonist.

President Trump followed through on his threat to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, but softened the measure by temporarily sparing Canada and Mexico, and left the door open to excluding other countries for national security reasons. The tariffs will take effect in 15 days. China’s foreign minister, Wang Li, vowed a “justified and necessary response.”

Meanwhile, in Santiago, Chile, 11 U.S. allies signed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was once seen by the U.S. as a counterweight to China, but has now morphed into an alliance against the Trump administration’s anti-globalist rhetoric and action.

Some CEO Daily readers have taken me to task for being too tepid on this dramatic swing in the U.S. trade stance. Here’s J.G. in response to Monday’s post:

“Really disappointed you let…the president off the hook on his disastrous trade policy. From every conceivable angle—economic, foreign policy, governance—this is a low point in post-World-War-II history. It’s shameful to be even handed, or pretend to be hopeful, as you ended the piece. Better not to write about the issue at all.”

But J.C. had a different angle on the same post. His critique:

“I really enjoy your posts, and like the value you bring. But please consider that not all your readers are Democrats!”

The irony, of course, is that a free-trade view is now seen as tilting toward Democrats!

As I wrote Monday, Trump’s tweet that “trade wars are good, and easy to win” flies in the face of both economics and history. (One wonders how his alma mater, Wharton, is viewing its most prominent graduate!) But the president clearly sees everything as a negotiation, and hopes his actions will lead not to a tit-for-tat trade war, but to more favorable trade deals in the future. Like J.G., I’m skeptical. But Trump is the president, so let’s hope he’s right. He seems to be making some progress with his North Korea tactics, if that’s any indication.

