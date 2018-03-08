Spotify's New Hub Seeks to Amplify and Empower Women's Voices

Spotify is launching a new initiative to foster the empowerment of different communities in tandem with International Women’s Day.

Called Amplify, the hub will be available year-round, featuring curated playlists and podcasts that seek to “highlight, empower, and amplify important topics and voices from various communities.”

In celebration of Women’s History Month, March’s Amplify will focus on women. Amplify Women will feature the voices and views of women from across the world and will include a dedicated playlist that will be updated weekly, called Amplify: Women of the World. Throughout the year, however, different causes will be highlighted, including gender equality, mental health and self care, LGBTQ rights, and immigration.

In addition to the Amplify Women hub, March will also see a new section dedicated to Latina women in Spotify’s Latin hub. To mark the new initiative, Spotify has launched a video interview with Demi Lovato and a Spanish version of her hit song Tell Me You Love Me.

Amplify will initially only be available for users in the U.S. and Canada.