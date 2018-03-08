Snap Stock Slips as Snapchat Maker Prepares For a Fresh Round of Job Cuts

Snap’s stock fell 2% on Wednesday after reports emerged of sizeable layoffs.

The news was first broken by Cheddar, which said around 100 engineers—less than 10% of that unit—would go. CNBC also reported the news based on its own sourcing.

The Snapchat maker had more than 3,000 employees in total at the end of last year.

Snap’s share price fell by much more—around 7%—a couple weeks ago, when celebrity Kylie Jenner said she was no longer using the platform.

That pronouncement was itself symptomatic of a strong pushback against a recent Snapchat redesign that separated content produced by celebrities and brands from that produced by regular users.

Despite that rough patch, the company’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, got a $638 million paycheck shortly afterwards. However, that windfall came from stock entitlements based on earlier work.

According to the Cheddar report, the company has recently been tightening up its employee performance-evaluating processes. It withheld cash bonuses at the end of last year, due to companywide goals being missed.

Previous Snap culls, which took place last year and earlier this year, were smaller than that now being reported, measuring a dozen or two apiece.

Snap (snap) had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.