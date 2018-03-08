How the Google Doodle Is Celebrating International Women's Day 2018

Google is marking International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8 in its trademark way: with an on-trend Google Doodle.

The illustration that adorns Google’s search page will feature a series of visual narratives from 12 female artists. Google (googl) said it tapped the artists in an effort to celebrate “everyday women living all over the world.”

“[E]ach story represents a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women,” Google said in a statement. “While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common. We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy, and spirit of the day.”

The artists whose work will appear on the world’s most-visited website include Chihiro Takeuchi from Japan, Francesca Sanna from Zurich, Karabo Poppy Moletsane from Johannesburg, and Tillie Walden from Austin, Texas. (You can see the full run-down here.) Google’s global reach means the artists’ work was translated into more than 80 languages.

It should be noted that as Google celebrates a day intended to highlight women’s economic and social achievements and to call for more gender equality, the company itself is facing a lawsuit, filed last week, that accuses it of fostering a “bro culture” that was hostile to women. Google responded to the allegations by pointing to its “strong policies against harassment in the workplace.”

Google has made a tradition of tailoring its Doodle to commemorate International Women’s Day. In 2017, it marked the occasion by featuring illustrations of female pioneers like civil rights activist Ida Wells, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and astronaut Sally Ride.

Brands may be especially eager to chime in on the International Women’s Day 2018 given the on-going, pro-woman conversation related to sexual harassment in the workplace, but experts say that the #MeToo and Time’s Up campaigns have raised the bar for corporate IWD tie-ins. The dialogue around women’s equality seems to be “turning a corner,” Erin Keeley, CMO of Mono, told Fortune for a story on IWD branding. Awareness and inspiration aren’t enough anymore. The conversation has moved on to action; into “what happens next,” she says.