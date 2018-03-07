Amazon Is Creating 1,500 Jobs in This U.S. State

Amazon is on a hiring spree in Missouri.

The tech giant plans to open a new fulfillment center in St. Peters, Missouri, which will create more than 1,500 jobs, according to a press release.

While Amazon has not specified when the fulfillment center will open, the workers will be responsible for picking, packing, and shipping small items such as books, electronics, and toys. The workers will also reportedly have “opportunities to engage with Amazon Robotics in a highly technological workplace.”

This is the second Amazon facility in Missouri. The other is a sorting center in Hazelwood. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Amazon could receive up to $7.95 million in sales tax exemptions to support the project, as well as close to $3 million in non-manufacturing personal property incentives, and $100,000 from the Skilled Workforce Missouri program to “fund development and operations.”

Missouri had previously made a bid for Amazon’s HQ2 in St. Louis, but did not make the list of 20 finalists.