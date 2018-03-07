Trump Can't Even Beat an Unnamed Democratic Candidate in 2020 Election Poll

He might have more than two-and-a-half years until his name is on a presidential ballot again, but things are not looking great for President Trump’s reelection.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, Trump is trailing by eight points—behind a generic Democrat.

The poll showed Trump behind, receiving 36% support as compared to 44% for the yet-to-be-named Democratic candidate. Nevertheless, 19% of voters polled remain undecided who they will vote for come 2020.

While the results fell predominantly along party lines, Republican support for Trump is falling. The poll found that 80% of those who voted for Trump in 2016 would vote for him again, compared to 86% of Hillary supporters who would vote for the Democratic candidate in 2020. The Independents polled leaned somewhat Democrat, with 35% support, while 29% said they would vote for Trump and 36% were undecided.

Trump’s approval rating has dropped consistently since entering office. It’s currently at 43%. With a revolving door for his staff capped off most recently with the resignation of Gary Cohn, Trump’s future is precarious at best.