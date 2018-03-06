Utah Accidentally Sends Picture of Topless Woman to Every Lawyer in the State

Members of the Utah State Bar got an unexpected surprise when they opened a note from the organization Monday.

The state certification agency, in a note meant to advertise its annual spring convention in St. George, accidentally also attached an image of a topless woman—and the email was sent to every member attorney.

According to the organization’s website, more than 11,000 attorneys belong to the Utah State Bar.

“We are horrified,” John Baldwin, executive director of the Bar, said in an email. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and insure it never happens again.”

That, of course, didn’t stop the image from circulating and it certainly didn’t stop Twitter from having a laugh at the Bar’s expense.

So it's now the Utah State Topless Bar? — Paul Gibbs (@entitled2life) March 5, 2018

The Utah Bar Association sent a topless photo to all of its members. The best we get in Connecticut is a discount on CLE credits#law #lawyers https://t.co/rLXnFnyJaW — Adrian Mark Baron (@lawbaron) March 6, 2018

Yeah….opened up that email in the middle of the House gallery and freaked out! 🤣 My intern sitting next to me was laughing so hard — Chase Thomas (@ChaseThomas89) March 5, 2018

The Bar quickly sent out a note of apology to everyone on the email list immediately after realizing what it had sent.