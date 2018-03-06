How to Get a Free Candy Bar on National Oreo Day

If pancakes, pizza and chocolate chip cookies can have their own day, it only makes sense that Oreo cookies are allowed to claim one of their own as well.

Mar. 6 is National Oreo Day—and, as is tradition on these sorts of food-based holidays, that means you can pick up some freebies. This year, though, the brand is curiously not giving away milk and cookies.

Instead, it’s promoting its new Oreo chocolate candy bar. Simply head to this page and fill out a form and, assuming you’re one of the first million to sign up, you’ll receive a coupon for a free bar later this month.

Sure, it’s not the instant gratification we’re used to on food holidays, but think of it instead as a way to keep the spirit of National Oreo Day alive long after your initial celebrations are over.

The genesis of National Oreo Day, if you’re curious, dates back to 1912, when the first Oreo was produced at a Chelsea Market bakery in Manhattan. Since that time, more than 500 billion Oreos have been sold—with an average 95 million more selling every day in over 100 countries.

Oreo candy bars might be new, by the way, but it’s hardly the first time the cookie has expanded into other food areas. Oreos have been used in everything from breakfast cereal to doughnuts to beer.