Virgin has a question for you: “Fancy working on Necker Island?”

In a job listing posted on LinkedIn last Friday, Virgin is advertising a personal and administrative assistant role on Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The lucky candidate to land the gig will act as an administrative assistant in Branson’s office and as a personal assistant to Keny Jones, who is the general manager of Necker Island.

Sound too good to be true? The job description warns the post “is not for everyone (despite the sunshine)” as it will be a demanding role. The ideal candidate has “fantastic admin and organizational skills,” the job ad says. “But your personality is just as important. As well as being a top notch administrator, we’re also looking for someone who is self-motivated, outgoing and enthusiastic who can balance this with the essential need for discretion and confidentiality.”

Branson's private Necker Island is located in the British Virgin Islands. Marka UIG via Getty Images

Necker Island sustained severe damage during Hurricane Irma last year. Branson has begun to rebuild, and the private resort is expected to re-open in October 2018.

Applicants for the assistant job are asked to supply a resume and a short video that explains why they want the position and reveals an interesting fact about themselves.

If you’re not put off by busy offices or construction sites, you’d better act quickly: applications for the position close this Saturday.