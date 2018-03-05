'Cryptocurrency' Makes Its Merriam-Webster Dictionary Debut

Cryptocurrency might already be the rage of the day, but it just got a whole lot more legitimate.

Among more than 850 new words and definitions added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary this month, some cryptocurrency-related words are making their debut.

The online version of the dictionary will now feature blockchain, defined as “a digital database containing information (such as records of financial transactions) that can be simultaneously used and shared within a large decentralized, publicly accessible network.” The word cryptocurrency itself and the term “initial coin offering” will also be added.

“In order for a word to be added to the dictionary it must have widespread, sustained, and meaningful use,” explained Emily Brewster, associate editor at Merriam-Webster in a press release. “These new words have been added to the dictionary because they have become established members of the English language, and are terms people are likely to encounter.”

Unicorn, microcredit, and microfinance are also among the new additions to the dictionary.