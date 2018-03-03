New Jersey native Kenny Bachman got more than he bargained for when he climbed into an Uber last Friday, after a night of partying with friends in Morgantown, West Virginia. Bachman was staying on the campus of West Virginia University, and thought he had summoned a car to take him there.

But Bachman apparently blacked out, and when he came to, he was instead halfway back to New Jersey.

“I just woke up,” Bachman told NJ.com, “And I’m thinking, ‘Why the f—- am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don’t even know?”

Bachman had little choice but to complete the 300-mile ride. But when they arrived at his home in Gloucester County, he saw the total: $1,635.93.

Any 300-mile Uber ride would probably be pricey, but Bachman’s was especially steep because he accidentally ordered an UberXL, and because surge pricing was in effect, nearly doubling the fee.

Bachman initially contested the fare, claiming to NJ.com that he would never have requested a ride all the way home, and alleging that the Uber driver must have tampered with his phone.

It’s not hard to imagine, though, how an impaired customer might mistakenly summon an Uber to take them “home” to New Jersey using the Saved Places feature, without having to manually input the (wrong) address. That may be what Uber, which confirmed the ride occurred to NJ.com, explained to Bachman – after he spoke with the company, he reportedly decided to accept the fare.