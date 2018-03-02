raceAhead: Why Diversity Efforts Fail

In one way, the answer is yes – the film was heavily inspired by many cultures, and for the most part, was successful in walking the fine line between tribute and exploitation. But one reference has been raising eyebrows in India. At one point in the film, M’Baku, the leader of the Jabari tribe, says “glory to Hanuman,” referring to the tribe’s gorilla god. But Hanuman is also the name of a monkey (not ape) deity featured in Hindu society, and star of an epic poem that has some oblique overlap with one of the storylines in the film. The question, raised by Charles Pulliam-Moore, is an interesting one: Why take the name of an actual religion’s sacred figure, and use it to bring to life a fictional, non-Hindu character? The reference to Hanuman has been censored out of all screenings in India, by the way.