The Monster Nor'easter Is Blowing So Hard That Government Offices Are Closed

The Nor’easter is officially upon us.

Schools in Washington D.C. and its suburbs are closing Friday because of fierce wind warnings. Federal offices in the area will also be shuttered, according to an announcement by the Office of Personnel Management.

Non-emergency employees will be granted administrative leave, the OPM said. Emergency and telework-ready employees who must work have been advised to follow their agency’s policies.

Read: Airlines Are Already Waiving Fees Because of the Nor’easter Expected Friday

The high wind warning is currently in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, with winds expected to reach up 70 mph. The wind gusts are expected to last all day Friday, and NBC’s local weather team has issued weather alerts for the whole day. It could become the windiest day in the D.C. area since Hurricane Sandy, reports radio station WTOP.

For those unable to avoid a commute, transportation delays are expected. Power outages and fallen trees are also to be expected.