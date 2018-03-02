Graco Is Recalling a Highchair Sold at Walmart After Reports of Child Injuries

The baby products manufacturer Graco has issued a recall for one of its highchairs after five children were injured when the highchairs fell over.

The product in question is the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchair with the model number 1969721, which was sold between October 2016 and December 2017 at Walmart in the U.S. and Babies “R” Us in Canada.

Consumer protection agencies in both countries have also notified parents about the recall.

The issue is that the China-manufactured, $99 highchair’s rear legs can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Graco had received 38 reports of this happening in the U.S., and five reports of incidents where the chair fell over, giving its occupants bumps or bruises.

No such reports have been made in Canada, but more than 10 times as many of the chairs—36,000 units versus 3,200—were sold in the U.S. compared with its northern neighbor.

“We encourage consumers who purchased this product to immediately stop using the highchair. Graco will provide a free replacement kit and installation instructions. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced, and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers,” the company said in a statement.