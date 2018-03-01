Here's What's in the $100,000 Swag Bag All Oscars Nominees Get

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be televised on Sunday evening March 4 from Los Angeles. The Oscars gather thousands of actors, producers, directors, and technicians from around the country to hand out the most prestigious awards in their industry.

While taking home an award is the ultimate prize, all nominees also receive a swag bag, which is worth nearly $100,000. We’ve highlighted the best and most unusual parts of those goodie bags below.

12 nights in Tanzania: Single rooms at the Serengeti Migration Camp (one of the top 10 hotels in the world) start at $695 and go up to $1,178. The 12-night stay includes a journey from Arusha to Zanzibar on private air transportation, all private meals, spa services, hot air balloon safari with champagne breakfast, private safari guide and vehicle, chef-guided cooking lessons, wild game drives and walking safaris, horseback riding, and snorkeling. You can say it’s the ultimate bucket list trip.

Rogue Maple Syrup: This is perhaps the weirdest inclusion in the swag bag, along with sweat-absorbing underarm pads. This high-end syrup costs over $100 for a package that contains multiple small bottles.

Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu: This Hawaiian resort goes for about $330 for a single night in a villa. The six-night stay features the added amenities of an on-site spa and numerous excursions.

Avaton Luxury Villas Resort: Staying at this Grecian island resort would typically cost about $450 per night.

Blush and Whimsy Magical Color Changing Lipstick: This product sets you back $22, but nominees won’t have to shell a dime.

23 and Me: A health and ancestry kit goes for $199, while just an ancestry kit costs $99.

Lifetime supply of Oxygenating Foundation and Oxygenating Hydro Matrix: The foundation goes for $66 and the hydro matrix goes for $70.

Epifruit: Nominees get a year’s worth of fruit deliveries.

Proven Cosmetics: This brand uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create personalized skin care products for consumers, which, in this case, are the world’s best actors.

Reian Williams Fine Art: A commissioned original painting is available for all nominees.