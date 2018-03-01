If shopping for whisky in March, you may notice that bottle of Johnnie Walker looks a bit different: It has a woman on it.

This month, the iconic brand unveiled Jane Walker, the first-ever female iteration of the brand’s Striding Man logo. Jane will make her debut on a limited-edition bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label this month in celebration of Women’s History Month.

“Important conversations about gender continue to be at the forefront of culture and we strongly believe there is no better time than now to introduce our Jane Walker icon and contribute to pioneering organizations that share our mission,” Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker, said in a statement. “We are proud to toast the many achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality.”

One dollar of every bottle of the Jane Walker iteration of the whisky will be given to “organizations championing women’s causes” with a total donation of $250,000. That number includes $150,000 that will be given to the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Statue Fund and its Monumental Women campaign.

Jane Walker Black Label is available starting today wherever the whisky is sold. A 750ml bottle of the blended whisky has a manufacturer’s suggested price of $34.99.