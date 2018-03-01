GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles all experienced a drop in U.S. auto sales in February compared to the same month last year, as incentives aimed at boosting the end-of-the-year sales ended.

There were a few bright spots within each automaker’s portfolio. But the overall theme in February was decline.

General Motors

GM reported sales of 220,905 vehicles in February, a 6.9% decrease compared with the same period in 2017. Chevrolet and GMC brands were largely responsible for the decline. Cadillac, GM luxury brand, was one bright spot with a 14% bump in sales, an increase driven by its XT5, ATS and Escalade vehicles.

Ford Motor Co

The automaker reported sales of 194,132 vehicles, a 6.9% drop from the 208,440 cars it sold in February 2017 and an almost 17% decline from the 161,143 cars it sold in January.

Ford saw declines in both its SUV and passenger cars. Its truck sales, however, held steady showing a 1.2% increase to 84,384 from the same month last year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sold 165,903 vehicles in February, a 1% decrease from the same month last year. However, the company did rebound 22% from slow sales in January when it sold 132,803 vehicles.

Jeep, a well-performing brand for FCA, did well. Jeep sales increased 12% in February to 70,020 vehicles, led by demand for the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Wrangler. Wrangler sales increased 17% to 15,936 vehicles while Renegade rose 4% to 8,249 vehicles.