First Chicken, Now Gravy. KFC Has Another Shortage

KFC outlets in the U.K. are reporting a shortage of the fried chicken joint’s famous gravy just weeks after some locations ran out of chicken and were forced to close down.

Issues with KFC’s chicken and gravy supply can be traced to its new distributor, DHL, which failed to deliver the fast food chain’s main menu item in February. A spokesperson for KFC owner Yum Brands (yum) told Reuters that while 97% of KFC locations have reopened, the restaurants are going through a gravy shortage due to “ongoing distribution challenges” at DHL.

“We’re working as hard as we can to get this sorted out. We know that our gravy is a big favourite!” the spokesperson said.

KFC customers lamented the gravy loss on Twitter.

First there was no chicken, now the gravy has gone. KFC either has an awful supply chain manager or a genius marketing manager. I'm not sure which…. — Joe Hendry (@joeshendry) February 28, 2018

What! Now no gravy? Hello KFC — scott norris (@crusty2112) March 1, 2018

KFC apologized to customers for the chicken shortage in a lighthearted ad that reordered the brand’s name into “FCK.”

“A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It’s not ideal,” the ad said. “Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed.”

The chicken may be back at most of the 470 restaurants that closed, but now customers will have to wait for the gravy to come back.