These U.S. Cities Have the Most Crypto Investments Per Person

When you think about who’s buying Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and other cryptocurrencies, it’s natural for your mind to wander to tech hubs and big cities. Jacksonville, Fla. probably wouldn’t be the first city to spring to mind.

But a new survey from analysts at Status Money shows that Florida’s largest city is actually a big player in the crypto world, boasting the most cryptocurrency investments per person as of December 2017.

California hubs, such as Sunnyvale, and major metro areas like Manhattan don’t even crack the top five in holdings per person. Instead, it’s smaller towns like Charleston, S.C. and Atlanta suburb Alpharetta that rank high.

Here’s a look at the cities with the most crypto, along with average holdings.

Jacksonville, Fla. ($31,468) Memphis, Tenn. ($15,748) Albuquerque, N.M. ($12,479) Charleston, S.C. ($9,442) Alpharetta, Ga. ($8,382) Sunnyvale, Calif. ($8,309) Santa Clara, Calif. ($8,012) San Mateo, Calif. ($7,323) Torrance, Calif. ($7,054) Manhattan, N.Y. ($7,044)

Of course, population does skew the numbers a different way when they’re ranked by total crypto volume. Manhattan topped the country in terms of overall percentage of the crypto market in December, holding 6.9% of transactions. Chicago was second at 4.9%.

But Jacksonville, again, ranked high, coming in third with 4.2%—topping San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.