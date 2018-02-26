Photography
Photograph from the album cover shoot for Aladdin Sane, 1973.
Photograph from the album cover shoot for Aladdin Sane, 1973.Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive
Photograph from the album cover shoot for Aladdin Sane, 1973.
Print after a self-portrait by David Bowie, 1978. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
David Bowie, 1973. Photograph by Masayoshi Sukita. © Sukita/The David Bowie Archive
Cut up lyrics for �Blackout� from Heroes, 1977. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
Stage set model for the Diamond Dogs tour 1974. Designed by Jules Fisher and Mark Ravitz. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
Quilted two-piece suit, 1972. Designed by Freddie Burretti for the Ziggy Stardust tour. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
Ice-blue suit, 1972. Designed by Freddie Burretti for the �Life on Mars?� video. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
David Bowie:Ziggy Stardust
Aladdin Sane contact sheet, 1973.
Acoustic guitar from the �Space Oddity� era, 1969. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
Original lyrics for �Ziggy Stardust,� by David Bowie, 1972. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
Promotional photograph of David Bowie for Diamond Dogs, 1974. Photograph by Terry O'Neill. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
Original photography for the Earthling album cover, 1997. Photograph by Frank W Ockenfels 3. © Frank W Ockenfels 3
David Bowie with William Burroughs, February 1974. Photograph by Terry O'Neill with color by David Bowie. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive. Image © Victoria and Albert Museum
The Archer, Station to Station tour, 1976. Photograph by John Robert Rowlands. © John Robert Rowlands
Photograph from the album cover shoot for Aladdin Sane, 1973.
Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive
Photography

Inside the ‘David Bowie Is’ Traveling Museum Exhibit

Kacy Burdette
9:00 AM ET

For more than five decades, the world was graced with the creativity, absurdity, and sheer brilliance that is David Bowie.

Now, two years after his death, fans in New York can get a personal look into Ziggy Stardust’s life. From Mar. 2 to July 15, the exhibition, David Bowie Is, will be making its final stop at the Brooklyn Museum.

The exhibition, organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, opened in 2013 and had already sold a record number of tickets even before the artist's death.

“Bowie himself left England in 1974 to eventually settle in America, so we could not be more delighted that the final leg of the tour brings the show back to New York, where Bowie made his home,” Victoria Broackes, curator of the exhibition for the Victoria and Albert Museum, said in a statement.

At the show, you can view more than 400 objects collected from his teenage years as David Jones to his death, all from the David Bowie Archive.

Archivists organized original costumes, handwritten lyrics, diary entries, photos taken by photographers Herb Ritts, Mick Rock, and more, and even rare performances.

View the gallery above to see a glimpse inside the David Bowie Is exhibition.

