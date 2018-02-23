MetLife has decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

The insurance giant tweeted on Friday that it has decided to end its discount program with the NRA. Previously, members of the pro-gun organization could get discounts through MetLife on insurance for boats, motorcycles, and RVs.

The move follows a number of other businesses that have decided to sever their connections with the association following the recent shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA. — MetLife (@MetLife) February 23, 2018

Insurer Chubb also announced Friday that it will stop underwriting NRA insurance for gun owners, a day after Enterprise, owner of Enterprise, Alamo, and National car rentals, announced plans to end discount programs for the organization as well.

And it’s not just companies that are distancing themselves from the organization. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, says that customers have been calling asking to have their funds no longer invested in the firearms industry.