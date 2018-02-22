Watch the Upcoming Tesla Semi Truck Take Off in This Video

When Tesla’s new Semi truck hits the pavement in the coming years, it might be really fast off the line.

A YouTube user named Richard Fielder this week saw Tesla testing its Semi truck and he quickly pulled out a camera to record it traveling. The video, which shows the Semi without a trailer on the back, only lasts 10 seconds. But it’s the end, when the truck goes from a cruising speed to a quick acceleration, that might be most impressive.

Trucks, of course, are notorious for their slow start as drivers shift gears to pick up speeds and move whatever they’re hauling. By relying on electric technology, however, the Tesla Semi has a clear advantage in acceleration over traditional diesel-powered trucks. And the video shared by Fielder seems to suggest that Tesla will indeed take advantage of that when the trucks hit the road.

Tesla unveiled its Semi trucks last year and has signed on a variety of companies that have pre-ordered units, including Walmart and UPS. According to Tesla, the Semi can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 20 seconds, even when it’s hauling up to 80,000 pounds of cargo. The Semi’s battery will allow it to last up to 500 miles on a single charge before it needs to be recharged.

Tesla is offering the Semi on pre-order for $150,000 on the 300-mile option. A 500-mile version will cost companies $180,000. Tesla estimates fuel savings of $200,000 per truck. Production on the Tesla Semi will begin in 2019.