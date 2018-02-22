Watch Bill Gates Guess Grocery Store Prices—And Fail Miserably

Clearly Bill Gates is not the one buying the groceries in his house.

The billionaire philanthropist and founder of Microsoft made his debut on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday, where he spoke about a range of things, from his foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to the trampoline room he keeps in his house.

Read: ‘Treat Women With More Respect:’ Bill and Melinda Gates Call Out Trump in Their Annual Letter

But then, in typical Ellen fashion, Degeneres coaxed Gates into playing a Price is Right-esque guessing game in which he had to guess the prices of various grocery items. The grocery staples Gates was quizzed on included Rice-a-Roni, Tide Pods, floss, Totino’s Pizza Rolls, and TGI Friday’s spinach and artichoke dip.

Read: Now We Know What Was in That Tiffany & Co Box Melania Trump Gave to Michelle Obama

Spoiler alert: he did not do well. At all. The only item Gates guessed correctly was the price of dental floss, which he put at $4. The actual cost was $3.78.

In his defense, Gates did tell Degeneres early in the game that the last time he was at a supermarket was “a long time ago.” Needless to say, it shows.