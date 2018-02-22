These Are Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018

Want to work at a good company? Sure. A great company? Definitely.

But the best company? Well, that’s a no-brainer.

On February 15, and in longstanding partnership with Great Place to Work, Fortune unveiled its annual list of the 100 best companies to work for. Sure, you’ll find generous sabbaticals, all-expenses-paid trips, eye-popping bonuses—but you’ll also find parental leave, visionary management, and an overriding sense of purpose that lesser companies lack.

Here’s the best part: They’re hiring.

Our list surveys millions of employees in more than 50 countries to better understand why people love their work and workplaces. It audits companies’ benefits and people programs and ensures that every demographic group in an organization rates them with high scores. And it grades companies on six components: values, innovation, financial growth, leadership effectiveness, maximizing human potential, and trust.

Is your company on the list? Don’t just stand there—read about all 100 companies right here.