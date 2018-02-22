The NRA Tried to Use a 'Parks and Recreation' Clip and Amy Poehler Is Not Amused

The NRA may not have known what it was in for after agreeing to participate in CNN’s town hall Wednesday.

The town hall, “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action,” brought together students, parents, and community members who were affected by last week’s school shooting, along with politicians, and the gun lobby itself.

Read: A Top Dallas Official Wants the NRA to Move Its Convention. The NRA Says No Way

After Dana Loesch’s appearance at the event, the NRA thanked their spokesperson on Twitter for “being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members,” attaching a GIF of Amy Poehler’s Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

But the people behind the show were less-than amused by the appropriation of the progressive, Hillary Clinton supporting character.

Read: Meet Al Hoffman Jr, the Republican Donor Taking a Stand Against Assault Weapons

Michael Schur, co-creator of the show, tweeted in reply: “Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

And, despite not being on Twitter herself, Poehler filtered her own message through Schur, which he included in his tweet. It read, “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?”

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Nick Offerman, who played Leslie Knope’s colleague Ron Swanson on the show, echoed Schur’s sentiments. He wrote, “our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down.” Adam Scott, who played Ben Wyatt, also chimed in.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

The NRA has yet to comply with their requests.