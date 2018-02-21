Hasbro Adds Power Rangers Toys to Its Line of Brands

It’s been a big week for toymakers in New York City. It’s Toy Fair time. This is when more than one thousand toymakers show off their hottest gadgets, games, and innovative playthings. Hasbro, the world’s largest toy company, made a big splash announcing that it will become the master toy licensee for Power Rangers. Starting in 2019, Hasbro will design and produce a wide variety of toys inspired by the popular TV and movie series. Power Rangers will join a packed toy chest of Hasbro brands including Transformers, My Little Pony, and Monopoly.

It’s a big win for Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, who has had a long friendship with Haim Saban, the creator of Power Rangers and founder of Saban Brands. Over the past five years, he convinced Saban to part with longtime Japanese toymaker Bandai, which had been the main Power Rangers toy licensee for 25 years.

Speaking to Fortune, Goldner says the deal is a “game changer” for Hasbro. “It’s a very young-skewing brand so that the youngest consumer really loves that story, that fun kitsch humor that comes along with that action and adventure of Power Rangers,” he says. “And then today there’s all these kids who are now adults, are fans of the brand and we think there’s a great opportunity in that fan economy to talk to the Power Ranger fan and give them the products they’re looking for.”

