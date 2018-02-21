Now You Can Play 'Angry Birds' for Real Money

The hottest game of 2009 is hoping to be just as big in 2018 by adding a cash component for players.

Angry Birds Champions will let players toss birds at pigs and structures, as all the other games in the series have done, but this time, they’ll do so in a tournament mode, by wagering and winning real money.

Developer and publisher Rovio is working with WorldWinner.com on the game (which is played via the WorldWinner app, not a standalone one).

Players can compete in either a best-of-three or progression-style game, with their highest or combined score being recorded. The game then finds a similarly skilled person to play the same levels. Whoever has the highest score takes the cash.

Games typically cost under $1 to play and winners usually walk away with a $3 to $4 in their pocket for a victory. Players who just wish to compete against others for fun can also play without paying.

Because WorldWinner walks a thin line between amusement and gambling, it doesn’t offer cash tournaments in 10 states—Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee.

Rovio launched the original Angry Birds game in 2009, and has since released at least 25 variations of the game, including Star Wars, Transformers, and Rio-themed versions. In 2016, it co-produced The Angry Birds Movie for $100 million, bringing in nearly $350 million in ticket sales. A 2017 IPO, though, was disappointing for investors.