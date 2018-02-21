Meet Al Hoffman Jr, the Republican Donor Taking a Stand Against Assault Weapons

Al Hoffman Jr., already a prominent Republican donor, gained additional visibility over the weekend after declaring that he would no longer contribute money to candidates that don’t support an assault weapon ban for civilian use.

But who is he?

Hoffman, 83, has long been a key donor to Republican candidates and causes. He was a leading fundraiser for George W. Bush’s two campaigns in 2000 and 2004, and reportedly raised over $600 million for conservative issues during that period. In 2008, Hoffman backed candidate John McCain, helping him raise millions.

Hoffman also supported Bush brother Jeb’s presidential campaign, donating more than $1 million to the super PAC Right to Rise, which backed him. He was ranked 58th among major donors in the 2016 presidential elections. And last year, Hoffman gave $25,000 to the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.

Hoffman served as U.S. Ambassador to Portugal under Bush and as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee. Before retiring, Hoffman worked as a real estate developer, founding and buying numerous development companies, including WCI and most recently, Hoffman Partners.

His former company, WCI, reportedly had a “very close affinity with Parkland,” the community in which last week’s shooting took place. Despite being an owner of a concealed weapon and believing in the Second Amendment, Hoffman noted that these ties are what have driven him to call for the assault weapon ban.