Term Sheet -- Tuesday, February 20

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Hope you enjoyed the long weekend. Here’s the story everyone is talking about today:

RETAIL WARS: Albertsons strikes again. The national grocery chain announced it will purchase the part of Rite Aid that isn’t being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance. The two companies will have a combined value of around $24 billion, including debt. Albertsons, which owns Safeway and 19 other supermarket chains, would hold roughly 71% of the combined company, while Rite Aid investors would own the rest.

Why does this matter?

For one, it’s mutually beneficial. The deal will help bolster Albertsons’ plans to go public after more than a decade of ownership by private equity giant Cerberus Capital Management. In turn, it will help Rite Aid sell all of its assets after the federal government blocked its full sale to Walgreens in 2015.

But perhaps most interesting is what the chief executives at both companies told The Wall Street Journal. They said “the merger is the best way for them to compete in businesses increasingly threatened by Amazon.com Inc., along with an emboldened Walmart.”

Retailers like Albertsons have been feeling the Amazon-fueled pressure for some time. Ever since Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition sent ripples through the market, grocers began scrambling to find ways to compete. As a result, Albertsons recently scooped up meal kit startup, Plated, in order to better serve a different clientele that prefers to shop online (read: Millennials).

As Forerunner Ventures’ Kirsten Green told me last week, traditional retailers need to “deliver more and deliver better” in order to compete in a market where Amazon dominates.

LET’S MEET: I’ll be at the Bull City Venture Partners Venture Outlook conference in Durham, N.C. tomorrow, and I’d love to meet some of you in person. If you’re planning to attend, say hi! See the agenda here.