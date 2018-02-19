Everything That's Open (and Closed) on Presidents' Day 2018

Many Americans get to enjoy a long weekend this week — and they have George Washington to thank.

Presidents’ Day arrives every third Monday in February and is a federal holiday, which means most government offices, post offices and banks are closed. The holiday, which falls on Monday, Feb. 19 this year, was initially established to honor George Washington, and the federal government still refers to the day as it was originally designated by law, calling it Washington’s Birthday.

But for those of you with an extra day off, Fortune broke down everything that is open and closed for Presidents’ Day 2018 —and also included some of the best holiday sales.

Is the post office open on Presidents’ Day?

Most non-essential government offices and schools are closed for the day. The post office is closed on Presidents’ Day and will not deliver the mail on Monday.

Is the stock market open on Presidents’ Day?

Financial markets and bond markets are closed on Monday as well, so there will be no trading on exchanges like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange.

Are banks open on Monday?

Most consumer banks are closed for President’s Day, too, though a few are still open including some branches of TD Bank.

And while you won’t be able to take care of your banking needs with a teller, you will still be able to access ATMs, which are open at most banks 24/7.

What is open?

Even though most banks are closed for President’s Day, it’s a good day for consumers to open their wallets. Presidents’ Day is known a big shopping day as many retailers offer deep discounts on pricey items including appliances, electronics, furniture, and of course, cars. So you can thank George for saving you some Benjamins.