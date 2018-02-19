President Donald Trump and the Republican party are getting into the Presidents’ Day spirit – with a huge sale with a sale on MAGA merchandise at Trump’s online store.

The Trump reelection campaign sent out an email over the weekend, advertising a 30 percent discount on official merchandise, according to the New York Post.

“From the birth of the Father of our Country to Abraham Lincoln’s leadership that brought our divided nation back together, our country’s history is studded with many heroic leaders whom we are proud to honor this President’s Day,” the email says.

“From George Washington to Donald J. Trump, we’re celebrating the great patriots who’ve led our nation,” the email adds. “CELEBRATE President’s Day with 30% off ALL official Presidential merchandise with code POTUS. ”

The email included a link to the official reelection website. Among the deals advertised are T-shirts featuring “Make America Great Again” and “LGBTQ for Trump” slogans, “45” baseball caps, and “USA Thank You Tour” cups.

The proceeds from sale will go to the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The Republican Party’s official Twitter account also tweeted the sale: “In honor of #PresidentsDay, use the code POTUS to get 30% off all Trump gear today AND tomorrow!”

The Trump reelection campaign has previously advertised sales on merchandise, including on Black Friday.