Fancy a “conversation and dinner” with Donald Trump Jr.?

The president’s oldest son is offering just that to investors in a luxury Trump Tower development in India, near Delhi.

Read: Steve Bannon Apologizes For Controversial Comments About Donald Trump Jr.

Ahead of a trip to India planned this month to launch a number of Trump properties, Trump Jr. ran a full-page advertisement on the front page of several Indian newspapers. The ad featured a picture of Trump Jr. with text reading, “Trump has arrived. Have you?” or “Trump is here. Are you invited?”

The ads then promised whoever bought a Trump property before Feb. 21 would have the chance to meet the president’s son for “a conversation and dinner” in India before the end of the month. India is the Trump Organization’s largest market outside of the U.S. with the family earning up to $3 million in royalties in 2016, according to a financial disclosure report.

Read: President Trump Says His Infrastructure Plan Would ‘Empower’ States. But Some Argue It Would Hurt Them

The possible conflicts of interest inherent in the intersection of real estate investments and political power have been a repeated issue for members of the Trump family. The president’s son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner came under criticism last year when the family real estate firm he used to run — Kushner Companies — used his name at an investment promotion event held at a Ritz Carlton in Beijing.

Then, in January, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Kushner Companies was being investigated by the SEC over its use of the EB-5 visa program. The program offers foreign investors the chance at a green card in exchange for a $500,000 investment in a U.S. business.

The Trump Organization, too, has come under scrutiny since Trump’s election to office. Despite handing the organization over to his two sons, many have argued that Trump could nevertheless use his presidential power for commercial gain.