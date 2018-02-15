What It Takes to Be One of the 100 Best Companies to Work For

To create this list and others like it, each year we at Great Place to Work survey millions of employees in more than 50 countries to glean their insights on what makes them love the work they do and to learn how their employers have created an exemplary work environment. We also conduct a culture audit to review each company’s benefits and people programs. And for a company to be one of the best, we ensure that it must be a Great Place to Work for All—that every demographic group in an organization has consistently high scores on our survey.

Since we first began compiling this list in 1998, our methodology has remained relatively unchanged, but our formula of only focusing on trust, pride, and camaraderie doesn’t work anymore. The way we do business—and work—has changed. And we realized that we needed to rediscover the magic—how each workplace uses its organizational culture as a key ingredient for success. So for this year’s ranking, we’ve added a few new metrics to help us take a more accurate reading of how a company’s great workplace culture translates to its growth and corporate excellence.

A Great Place to Work for All has six components we now measure: Values, Innovation, Financial Growth, Leadership Effectiveness, Maximizing Human Potential, and Trust. The key to business success is maximizing human potential, accomplished through leadership effectiveness, values, and trust. Get those pieces right, and you will see innovation and financial growth. To determine the rankings for this year’s list of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, we scored each company on these six components after reviewing their employee surveys and culture audit.

We did this to reflect the reality of the world today, and to recognize and learn from the organizations setting the pace—not just for moral reasons, but for business reasons. Our most recent research shows companies that rate most highly on the new “for all” metrics have grown revenue three times faster than rivals. In other words, while trust fuels business performance, inclusiveness, or being “for all,” accelerates it. It makes sense that “for all” organizations race ahead. Because now, business success relies on developing all your human potential. Every employee matters in an economy that is about connectivity, innovation, and human qualities like passion, character, and collaboration.

Applying this new “for all” methodology to this list has produced somewhat different results in the rankings. For the first time, Salesforce (crm) tops this year’s list, thanks to its efforts to create a Great Place to Work for All, its commitment to philanthropy, and for creating a globally cohesive culture. “The intersection of our values—trust, growth, innovation, and equality—and our actions creates our Ohana culture,” says CEO Marc Benioff. “This culture of family is at the core of everything we do.”

Even if you’re not a business leader, you can still take an active part in a cultural transformation. Whether you’re a mid-level manager, an hourly employee, or a CEO, we invite you to help make your company a great workplace for everyone. We’re so convinced that it’s better for business, better for people, and better for the world that we’ve even updated our mission: to build a better world by helping organizations become Great Places to Work for All. And we’ve set a deadline for achieving it: We want every organization across the globe to be a Great Place to Work for All by 2030. Join us in our mission. No matter what spurs you on, the way forward is the same.

Michael C. Bush and Sarah Lewis-Kulin are CEO and vice president, ­respectively, at Great Place to Work, the longtime research partner for Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, and other best workplaces lists. Great Place to Work also provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies in more than 50 countries on six continents.

A version of this article appears in the March 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.